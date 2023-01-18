Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Business Matters Ep 127 – Catherine Devine & Toni Forrester

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to the founder of Pumpskynz, Catherine Devine, and Letterkenny Chamber CEO, Toni Forrester.

In 2020, local journalist, Catherine Devine decided to quit her role with the Donegal News to invest all of her working time into her company, Pumkskynz, which makes silicone gel covers for diabetes equipment such as insulin pumps and glucose monitoring systems.
Catherine has lived with Type 1 Diabetes since 2013 and has considerable insight into what people with the condition need.

Pumkskynz has distribution partnerships in 16 countries, from South America, across Europe and the Middle East, and this week the Donegal company will launch on a new American platform.

Ciaran also discusses the sales of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Shop LK cards for 2022 which topped €4 million with Toni Forrester.

Listen back here:

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA carries out inspections at six centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

18 January 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 127 – Catherine Devine & Toni Forrester

18 January 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH third most over-crowded hospital in country

18 January 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Donnelly believes worst of the flu season is over as Covid and RSV numbers also fall

18 January 2023
