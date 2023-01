Barring a political mishap, the next General Election will be in the autumn of next year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated to his Fine Gael colleagues he wouldn’t like to see a winter election.

Instead, it looks as though people could be going to the polls in autumn of 2024.

According to the Irish Independent, all three coalition leaders will decide on a date together, so the government can work out a vote transfer pact.