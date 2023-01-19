HSE urge people to get booster vaccine as concerns rise over Kraken variant

The HSE is advising people to top up their immunity ahead of the Kraken variant of COVID-19 becoming the dominant strain of the virus in the country.

Kraken, a more transmissible derivative of the omicron strain, has taken hold in the United States and is expected to become the dominant variant in Ireland in the coming weeks.

Currently there are high levels of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, in circulation in the community.

Therefore it’s important that all eligible people avail of COVID-19 booster to protect themselves and those around them from serious COVID-19 illness.

All people in the 18-49 years age group are eligible for their second COVID-19 booster, provided it is six months since their last vaccine or since they had a COVID-19 infection.

You can check the number of COVID-19 vaccines you have already received and the date of your last COVID-19 vaccine on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

To book your vaccination

You can get your vaccinations in Donegal this week at the below dates and times:

You can either present at one of the walk in clinics or you can book an appointment online.

Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, F92 FP83.

Thursday 19th January

8.15am to 4.15pm 12+yrs

Friday 20th January

9.15am to 4pm 12+yrs

4.15pm to 5.15pm 5-11 yrs

Saturday 21st January

8.15am to 4.15pm

St Mary’s Parish Hall Stranorlar Co Donegal F93EK52

Friday 20th January

10.30am to 5pm

For information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.hse.ie or call HSELive on 1800 700 700.