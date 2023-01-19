Irish Water must meet with councillors to discuss issues – Mayor

Letterkenny Milford Mayor Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly there’s an onus on Irish Water to meet with members in the council chamber and discuss the real concerns they have, including the cost of new connections, the number of leaks and outages in places like Rossbracken, and the future of Group Water Schemes.

Earlier, outgoing councillor Ian McGarvey had proposed that Donegal County Council retain its shared delivery with Irish Water.

However, officials stressed that since January 1st, Irish Water is now the sole Water Authority, with that transition to be fully complete by June.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says that makes face to face discussions all the more vital………