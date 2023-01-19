Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Lack of Garda resources in Donegal raised with Garda Commissioner

The lack of Garda resources in Donegal has been thrown into the spotlight once again.

It has been highlighted on many occasions how some Garda stations, particularly in the South of the county are left without access to a squad car.

This has led to much concern over how Gardai are equipped to respond to an incident. However, the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris at the recent sitting of the Donegal JPC in responding to the concerns, said he would look into it if representations were made by senior garda figures in the county.

Councillor Michael McClafferty believes the spec of the vehicles being used as patrol cars needs to be reviewed also:

