Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Thursday’s show…

Reaction to the Government’s 100% redress scheme for Dublin apartment owners..

More reaction to the government’s announcement and we hear of Donegal success at BTYSE2023

New laws to criminalize grooming children to crime, listeners comments and a the RSA insisting people must attend appointments or lose money, even in during the current weather spell

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon

Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

19 January 2023
Pearse Dail 1
News

Minister Donohoe accused of not answering questions once again

19 January 2023
luh123
News

Man sustains serious injuries after being hit by van in Castlefin

19 January 2023
argos letterkenny
News

Letterkenny Argos store to close as company pulls out of Ireland

19 January 2023
Advertisement

