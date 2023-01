A local Councillor believes the reintroduction of flights to Glasgow or Edinburgh from Donegal Airport is vital for the county’s tourism.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh says the reintroduction of flights from Donegal Airport would be extremely beneficial to the county’s tourism and economy while it would also benefit local students travelling to either location.

He believes steps should be taken to explore potential opportunities to find a new airline to provide the flights…