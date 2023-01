The organisers of a national Day of Action against hospital overcrowding are urging people to turn out for a demonstration outside Letterkenny University Hospital tomorrow.

The event at 1 o’clock is one of over 20 simultaneous protests taking place outside acute hospitals.

Local Organiser Mary T Sweeney says one of the key issues being highlighted is the fact that staff at the hospital are not being listened to.

She’s urging people to give up one hour tomorrow……………..