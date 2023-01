The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Friday’s show…

Declan Meehan, Senator Lisa Chambers and Michael Harrison debate the week’s big stories

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT12001.mp3

Mary T Sweeney talks of a protest and LUH and Minister Charlie McConalogue reacts to the government redress scheme for apartment owners:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT22001.mp3