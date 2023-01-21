Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government deliberately discriminating against rural mica homeowners – McGrath

The Government is being accused of deliberately discriminating against people in rural Ireland who own houses with building defects.

The Rural Independent Group of TDs say the Government is looking after property owners in Dublin, but is not treating people outside the capital with the same respect.

The group says the Mica redress scheme in real terms only amounts to 90 per cent funding, as it does not cover costs for work on foundations.

Independent TD for Tipperary, Mattie McGrath, says Dublin property owners with defects in their properties are being looked after better than those in rural Ireland, and says it amounts to discrimination…

