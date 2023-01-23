New A5 support campaign being launched today

A new campaign is being launched in support of the A5 road project.

The ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ group was set up by the Tyrone GAA County Committee in November last year.

An online petition has also been launched.

The ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign group was set up in the aftermath of a fatal crash on the route in October 2022 which claimed the life of a Killyclougher man, making him the 8th person to have died in a collision on the road since Christmas 2021.

The A5 Enough is Enough group aims to support the actions required to bring about an end to a process to deliver the A5, to positively promote the need to begin work as soon as possible and to seek in the interim, immediate mitigating road improvements.

The campaign will be launched this evening at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey at 7:30pm.

Speakers include; former Tyrone player Kevin Hughes who lost a brother and sister in two separate crashes on the previous A4 and former Tyrone player and captain Peter Canavan who grew up along the A5.