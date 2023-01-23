Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Monday’s show…
Mary T Sweeney discusses Saturday’s LUH protest and Sergeant Paul Wallace responds to recent attacks on Garda
We hear about the role of the Parole Board and what the Ombudsman can do for you
Monday Focus is on making films in Donegal and we have reaction to the awful abuse of a donkey caught on camera