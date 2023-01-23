Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Mary T Sweeney discusses Saturday’s LUH protest and Sergeant Paul Wallace responds to recent attacks on Garda

We hear about the role of the Parole Board and what the Ombudsman can do for you

Monday Focus is on making films in Donegal and we have reaction to the awful abuse of a donkey caught on camera

