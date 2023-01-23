Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Monday’s show…

Mary T Sweeney discusses Saturday’s LUH protest and Sergeant Paul Wallace responds to recent attacks on Garda

We hear about the role of the Parole Board and what the Ombudsman can do for you

Monday Focus is on making films in Donegal and we have reaction to the awful abuse of a donkey caught on camera

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Public invited to attend Garda community engagement meetings

23 January 2023
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 January 2023
News, Top Stories

BIM and RNLI provide special ‘Man Overboard’ training for fishers in Donegal

23 January 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste acknowledges challenges but remains hopeful on protocol deal

23 January 2023
