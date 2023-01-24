Brolly urges conversation on organ donation as new bill comes before Dail

A Bill before the Dáil today includes an opt-out system of consent for organ donation.

Under this system, consent for organ donation will be deemed unless the person has, while alive, said they don’t want to be an organ donor after death.

The Human Tissue Bill also includes provisions around post-mortem practices and the public display of bodies after death.

Former Derry footballer and GAA pundit Joe Brolly, himself an organ donor, says being open with family members on the topic of organ donation is crucial………….