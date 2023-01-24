Donegal to be represented at 2023 Holiday World Show

County Donegal is to be represented at the Holiday World Show 2023 in Dublin.

After a two-year break in face-to-face events, the Holiday World Show returns to Dublin from the 27th to the 29th January.

As part of the 2023 Donegal Tourism marketing activities, Donegal will be represented at the event which takes place this weekend in the RDS, Dublin. Promotion of the Go Visit Donegal brand is the main goal of this event, and will coincide with the publication and distribution of a new tourism brochure produced by Donegal County Council’s Tourism Unit in a new format which includes various QR codes that will encourage viewers to scan and access information on the govisitdonegal.com website.

This is a collaborative initiative led by Donegal Tourism Clg, in association with Donegal County Council, along with tourism businesses from across Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney says that “the Holiday World Show marks the beginning of an exciting promotional drive for Donegal in 2023. It has an anticipated audience of 70,000 attendees and presents a unique opportunity for almost 20 tourism businesses across the county to meet, network, and generate business for 2023 by showcasing our world class tourism offering.

“I’d like to thank tourism providers from across Donegal for their support and co-operation in promoting the county and for participating in this joint initiative. Businesses have come together to offer some great competition prizes and this also gives us an opportunity to collect more information on our customers and potential customers as well as develop customer databases that will allow us to connect and share information on what is on offer in Donegal throughout the year.”

Participating tourism providers include Donegal Airport; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Discover Bundoran; Harvey’s Point; Donegal Hotel Collection; South West Donegal Tourism Group incl. Atlantic Coastal Cruises, Killybegs and Kilcar Tourism; Oideas Gael; Glencolmcille Folk Village; Clanree Hotel; Station House Hotel; Inishowen Gateway Hotel; Fanad Lighthouse; Glenveagh National Park; Dunlewey Centre; and Arnolds Hotel.