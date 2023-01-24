Minister Donohoe to refund some money donated to his election team

Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he will be refunding some money donated to his election team under Standards in Public Office rules.

The Public Expenditure Minister had admitted the use of vans worth more than 400 euro in 2020 election exceeded corporate donation limits.

He’s said he will refund the difference to the Designer Group, run by businessman Michael Stone.

Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil he’s going to refund the difference in the figures:

Well, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail said Minister Donohoe knew he was caught out: