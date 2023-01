The father of three children killed by their mother, says they’d still be alive if our mental health policies were different.

This day three years ago, Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley were killed by Deirdre Morley in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

She was found not guilty of their murders by reason of insanity.

Their Donegal born father, Andrew, is campaigning for changes to mental health rules – to prevent similar tragedies……