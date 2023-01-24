Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Tuesday’s show…

We hear how struggling Donegal students are turning to SVP; a bereaved mother backs the GAA A5 Enough is Enough campaign and we debate if homework should be scrapped:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT1-1.mp3

The latest episode of Community Garda Informatio; calls for new laws around Concealed pregnancies and Dr Joe Kelly on the homework debate:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT2-2.mp3

We have live music from Eoin Ferry, Eamonn McGee on if the All Ireland Club Final should be replayed and much more…

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TALKREPEAT3-2.mp3