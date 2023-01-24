Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Tuesday’s show…
We hear how struggling Donegal students are turning to SVP; a bereaved mother backs the GAA A5 Enough is Enough campaign and we debate if homework should be scrapped:
The latest episode of Community Garda Informatio; calls for new laws around Concealed pregnancies and Dr Joe Kelly on the homework debate:
We have live music from Eoin Ferry, Eamonn McGee on if the All Ireland Club Final should be replayed and much more…