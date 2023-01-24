Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Tuesday’s show…

We hear how struggling Donegal students are turning to SVP; a bereaved mother backs the GAA A5 Enough is Enough campaign and we debate if homework should be scrapped:

The latest episode of Community Garda Informatio; calls for new laws around Concealed pregnancies and Dr Joe Kelly on the homework debate:

We have live music from Eoin Ferry, Eamonn McGee on if the All Ireland Club Final should be replayed and much more…

Top Stories

Donegal_Stand_HolidayWorldShow_2020
News

Donegal to be represented at 2023 Holiday World Show

24 January 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Removal of public inpatient charges approved

24 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon

24 January 2023
cork courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with murder of Matthew Healy in Cork

24 January 2023
