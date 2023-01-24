Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

PSNI probe Derry shooting incident

There’s been a shooting incident in Derry close to the border with Bridgend.

In a statement which has just been issued, Inspector Michael Gahan said: “A cordon remains in place at the junction of Coshquin Road and Whitehouse Road in the city this morning, Tuesday, 24th January, as police continue to conduct enquiries into a shooting in the area last night.

“Shortly after 9.30pm, it was reported a man had been shot in the lower leg, and he remains in hospital this morning.

“We’ll update you when the cordon has been lifted. Thank you to everyone for their co-operation in the meantime.”

Further details in relation to the shooting will be released in due course.

