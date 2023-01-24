Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

V Spa Announced in Ireland’s Top 10 Spas – Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards

2023 got off to a winning start for the V Spa at the Villa Rose Hotel, having been announced as one of Ireland’s Top 10 Spas in The Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards for the second year in a row. Named alongside other prestigious spas such as the Powerscourt Spa, Galgorm and Monart this was another prestigious accolade for the V Spa.

Spa Manager – Denise Rose is extremely proud of her team of Therapists who have contributed hugely to the V Spa’s success. Their spa therapists are known for their high level of advanced training and for innovation in terms of treatments and in particular their Medi Spa offering.

Winning the award is yet another endorsement of the Donegal based V Spa set with the 4 Star Villa Rose Hotel, which enjoys a remarkable reputation throughout the country. The V Spa is a favourite as both a Day Spa and an Overnight Spa destination.

It’s always the goal of the V Spa management and staff to ensure every guest receives the highest standard of service and attention. Now entering their 16th year of business, this award is a credit to the V Spa team who deliver an award-winning service every day.

paschal donohoe dail may
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Donohoe to refund some money donated to his election team

24 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday January 24th

24 January 2023
Reader_travel_Awards
News

V Spa Announced in Ireland’s Top 10 Spas – Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards

24 January 2023
Photo 1 (County Donegal Heritage Plan workshop with Heritage Forum members) JG
News, Top Stories

One week left to have say on County Donegal Heritage Plan

24 January 2023
