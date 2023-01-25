Buncrana Hearts to meet Salthill Devon in FAI Junior Cup last 16

Buncrana Hearts have been handed another home tie in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Inishowen Premier Division side have been drawn with Galway’s Salthill Devon.

Gary Duffy’s side progressed last weekend with a comfortable 6-0 win over Montpelier FC in Buncrana.

Their game against Salthill will be played on Sunday 12th February.

FAI Junior Cup – Sixth Round Draw

Buncrana Hearts v Salthill Devon FC

Regional United v Newmarket Celtic FC

Old County FC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC

Tallaght United v Killarney Celtic

Gorey Rangers AFC v Fairview Rangers FC

Colga FC v Avenue United

Crumlin United v Sandyhill Shangan FC

St Michael’s AFC v Hibernian FC

All matches set to be played on the week-ending February 12th.