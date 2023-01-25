Buncrana Hearts to meet Salthill Devon in FAI Junior Cup last 16

Buncrana Hearts have been handed another home tie in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.
The Inishowen Premier Division side have been drawn with Galway’s Salthill Devon.
Gary Duffy’s side progressed last weekend with a comfortable 6-0 win over Montpelier FC in Buncrana.
Their game against Salthill will be played on Sunday 12th February.
FAI Junior Cup – Sixth Round Draw
Buncrana Hearts v Salthill Devon FC
Regional United v Newmarket Celtic FC
Old County FC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC
Tallaght United v Killarney Celtic
Gorey Rangers AFC v Fairview Rangers FC
Colga FC v Avenue United
Crumlin United v Sandyhill Shangan FC
St Michael’s AFC v Hibernian FC
All matches set to be played on the week-ending February 12th.