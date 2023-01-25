Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Buncrana Hearts to meet Salthill Devon in FAI Junior Cup last 16

Buncrana Hearts have been handed another home tie in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Inishowen Premier Division side have been drawn with Galway’s Salthill Devon.

Gary Duffy’s side progressed last weekend with a comfortable 6-0 win over Montpelier FC in Buncrana.

Their game against Salthill will be played on Sunday 12th February.

FAI Junior Cup – Sixth Round Draw

Buncrana Hearts v Salthill Devon FC
Regional United v Newmarket Celtic FC
Old County FC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC
Tallaght United v Killarney Celtic
Gorey Rangers AFC v Fairview Rangers FC
Colga FC v Avenue United
Crumlin United v Sandyhill Shangan FC
St Michael’s AFC v Hibernian FC

All matches set to be played on the week-ending February 12th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 25th

25 January 2023
bird
News

Donegal to benefit from biodiversity funding

25 January 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG sends letter to all Donegal Councillors

25 January 2023
Amanda Quinn, Newly Appointed Deputy Principal in Mulroy College
News

New Deputy Principal appointed to Mulroy College

25 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 25th

25 January 2023
bird
News

Donegal to benefit from biodiversity funding

25 January 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG sends letter to all Donegal Councillors

25 January 2023
Amanda Quinn, Newly Appointed Deputy Principal in Mulroy College
News

New Deputy Principal appointed to Mulroy College

25 January 2023
johnson vaccine
News, Top Stories

Inishowen has lowest 5-11 year olds vaccination rate in country

25 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube