Some areas of Donegal have the lowest number of children vaccinated against Covid-19.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show as of December 31st, 4% of 5-11 year olds in Inishowen are vaccinated, the lowest figure in the county.

The second lowest number of children in that age group who have been vaccinated to date is 6% in the Lifford Stranorlar area.

Elsewhere in Donegal, 9% of children in Milford, Glenties and Donegal received a vaccine and 15% in Letterkenny.