New Deputy Principal appointed to Mulroy College

An additional Deputy Principal has been appointed to of Mulroy College in Milford.

Ms Amanda Quinn joins the senior leadership team at Mulroy College as the student population now exceeds six hundred students.

Originally from Kilmacrennan, Amanda attended Kilmacrennan National School and Loreto Milford. Prior to taking up her new role, Amanda worked as a French and Irish teacher in Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola, Falcarragh, where she was part of the middle management team of the school, leading teaching and learning as well as supporting students and parents in her Year Head role. Amanda had an active role in National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) initiatives and was a languages advisor with Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT). She attended the National University of Ireland, Galway and the University College Dublin and holds a Master’s Degree in Learning and Teaching from Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT), now the Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

Amanda joins the existing management team of Principal Fiona Temple and Deputy Principal Séan McFadden. They now lead a staff team of over eighty at the Milford school.

Speaking about her appointment, Amanda said, “I am really looking forward to working with and supporting the students, staff, community and Board of Management of Mulroy College. I am delighted to be joining a progressive staff and management team, building on excellent education, caring for the individual needs of students in an inclusive, restorative and respectful way and preparing them for the world of opportunities after post-primary school.

“Mulroy College is well known for its pastoral care approaches and its strong student support. It is a very caring school. I am fully aware of the great student support in place and I can see, first hand, how the community of the school supports everyone through whatever challenges they face. I look forward to being part of this team moving forward and continuing the great work being done by everyone in the school each and every day.”

In congratulating Amanda on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley stated; “I extend a very warm welcome to Amanda as she joins the school senior leadership and management team of Mulroy College. Amanda brings a wealth of experience to the post, following a previous role in an advisory capacity to senior leadership and management in schools as a member of the Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT) team. I congratulate Amanda on her appointment and wish her every success in her new role.’’

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said, “I very much welcome the appointment of Amanda to Mulroy College. Our Deputy Principals play a pivotal role within our schools as part of the senior leadership team and their contribution is pivotal to the mission of Donegal ETB, which aims to assist students to achieve their full potential. Our Deputies live out our vision, ‘transforming learning, changing lives’ every day as they support, encourage and motivate our students to be the best that they can be.”

Mulroy College is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. In the previous academic year 2021-2022, over 5,600 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Amanda takes up her appointment this month.