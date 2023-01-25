Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am til 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Wednesday’s show…

Newspaper headlines, the public asked to support life changing surgery for 10 year-old Caoimhe and we continue the conversation on homework..

The Money Doctor John Lowe joins Greg and we hear of a Donegal man becoming the first in Ireland to have a heart operation using robotics

Wellness Wednesday focuses on Cervical Cancer; Ciaran has the business news and Cllr Martin McDermott on a new approach to Donegal Tourism:

Top Stories

johnson vaccine
News, Top Stories

Inishowen has lowest 5-11 year olds vaccination rate in country

25 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 January 2023
nwra
News, Top Stories

NWRA launches €217 million investment fund

25 January 2023
psni cctv 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI alert gardai about two escaped prisoners

25 January 2023
