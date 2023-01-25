Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am til 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Wednesday’s show…

Newspaper headlines, the public asked to support life changing surgery for 10 year-old Caoimhe and we continue the conversation on homework..

The Money Doctor John Lowe joins Greg and we hear of a Donegal man becoming the first in Ireland to have a heart operation using robotics

Wellness Wednesday focuses on Cervical Cancer; Ciaran has the business news and Cllr Martin McDermott on a new approach to Donegal Tourism:

