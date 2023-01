Police in the North have alerted Gardaí about two convicted murderers who’ve gone on the run.

49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland escaped from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

They were last seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, at around quarter to two, with a large amount of luggage.

The PSNI is urging the public not to approach the pair, but if anyone sees them, they’re asked to get in contact with police straight away.