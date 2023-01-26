Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Thursday’s show…

Dr Martin Coyne outlines proposed changes to the NowDoc service, the Independent’s Fionnan Sheehan on the political expenses/donations controversy and an update on calls for Councillors to take to Dublin in support of defective concrete victims:

Mark says politics needs to be done differently and we hear of a webinar to support people diagnosed with cancer.

Councilor Johnny McGuinness wants promotion of Inishowen 100, we launch the Highland fling in Glasgow and Brendan Holland discusses Gigantism:

Top Stories

Pets
News, Top Stories

Permission granted for pet crematorium in Donegal

26 January 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two convicted murderers who absconded from NI prison service arrested

26 January 2023
pdoherty
News, Top Stories

Doherty says government are planning to fail in housing

26 January 2023
IMG-5158
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney during Lebannon visit

26 January 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

