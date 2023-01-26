Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Dr Martin Coyne outlines proposed changes to the NowDoc service, the Independent’s Fionnan Sheehan on the political expenses/donations controversy and an update on calls for Councillors to take to Dublin in support of defective concrete victims:

Mark says politics needs to be done differently and we hear of a webinar to support people diagnosed with cancer.

Councilor Johnny McGuinness wants promotion of Inishowen 100, we launch the Highland fling in Glasgow and Brendan Holland discusses Gigantism: