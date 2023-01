Two convicted murderers who absconded from the prison service in the North, have been found.

A manhunt had been under way since Saturday, when 54-year-old Stephen McParland and 49-year-old Alison McDonagh were last seen at a Belfast train station.

The pair were arrested in Newry this afternoon.

Gardaí had been notified of the incident yesterday, as it was believed they may have travelled to the Republic.