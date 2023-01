A man has been arrested and a quantity of drugs seized by police in Derry.

Suspected Class B and C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were found during a planned search at a property in the city today.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on a number of offences while a woman in her 20s is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area to contact them.