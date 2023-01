Concerns have been over the maintenance of boardwalks in Donegal.

Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while funding was secured to install the boardwalks, there is no budget for maintaining them.

A number of such amenities in West Donegal have fallen into a state of disrepair including in Maghery and Mullaghderg.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig is calling for a review of all boardwalks to be carried out: