Donegal Senator to speak at Bloody Sunday rally

A March for Justice is taking place in Derry tomorrow to mark the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn will be one of the speakers at the event.

Many are expected to turn out tomorrow in Derry to join the 51st annual Bloody Sunday March.

13 people were shot dead and at least 15 others injured when members of the Army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside area of Derry on Sunday January 30th 1972.

The Bloody Sunday March Committee say without the truth about that day in 1972 we will never be free of the terrible legacy the massacre left for Derry and the world.

Tomorrow’s March for Justice gets underway at the Creggan shops at 2:30pm and will make its way to the Free Derry Wall.

The rally will be chaired by Kate Nash, sister of William Nash and speakers include Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn, Catherine Glover, an aunt of one of the Craigavon 2.