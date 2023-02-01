Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Inishowen’s Caolan McColgan is the GAA’s player of the week

Donegal’s Caolan McColgan has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The promising Donegal football received 3, 901 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Meath’s Shane Walsh (3, 027) and Roscommon’s Niall Daly (2, 168)

It was a sensational debut for the Naomh Padraig Muff man who struck three points from play, announcing his arrival on the inter-county stage with a hugely impressive, all action display as Donegal defeated Kerry in Ballybofey last Sunday.

Caolan McColgan reflects on Donegal’s National Football League victory over Kerry

 

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2023
Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

1 February 2023
Rise in late-stage cancer presentations since the pandemic

1 February 2023
An Grianan Theatre set for major refurbishment

1 February 2023
