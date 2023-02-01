Inishowen’s Caolan McColgan is the GAA’s player of the week

Donegal’s Caolan McColgan has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The promising Donegal football received 3, 901 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Meath’s Shane Walsh (3, 027) and Roscommon’s Niall Daly (2, 168)

It was a sensational debut for the Naomh Padraig Muff man who struck three points from play, announcing his arrival on the inter-county stage with a hugely impressive, all action display as Donegal defeated Kerry in Ballybofey last Sunday.