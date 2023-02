One in three people do not know their neighbour’s name.

A new survey also found one in every ten say they speak to their neighbours no more than once a month.

The poll of two-thousand people discovered many now feel less connected than they did even five years ago, with nearly half saying they have no interaction with those living close to them.

And trust is also on the decline, with just one quarter of respondents saying they would give their neighbour a key to their house.