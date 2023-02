Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon says he’s ‘terrified’ of getting it wrong, as he battles to become Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

His band, Public Image Limited, is one of six acts hoping to represent the country at the competition in May in a battle to be decided tonight.

It’s being held in Liverpool, with the UK – in second place – taking on hosting rights for last year’s winners Ukraine.

Lydon – known in his punk years as Johnny Rotten – was asked what Eurovision means to him.