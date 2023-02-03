Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Nick Offerman sworn off video games

The Last Of Us Star, Nick Offerman, says he’s sworn off video games after he ‘lost a couple of weeks’ to one in the 90s.

Nick appeared in an episode of the post-apocalyptic thriller series this week – a show that’s based on a PlayStation game.

The actor says he was originally going to turn down the part because he was stuck for time, but his wife read the script and insisted he take it.

Nick Offerman told Jimmy Kimmel Live he doesn’t play video games anymore:

