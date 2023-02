An original iPhone is expected to fetch around 45 thousand euro in an auction in the U.S.

The phone, which is in its original packaging, belongs to an owner who was gifted it as a present.

Apple released the first iPhone in 2007, with the device retailing for around 550 euro.

At the time it had a 2-megapixel camera, in comparison to the latest iPhone 14 which boasts 48 megapixels.