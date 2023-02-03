President to visit Donegal next week

The President is due to travel to Donegal next week.
He is scheduled to visit Mulroy College, Milford on Friday.
Michael D Higgins will then attend the President’s Cup Final on Friday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry.
