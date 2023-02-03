Road safety day of action underway in Donegal

A day of action is underway in Donegal with Gardai urging road users to ‘Stay Safe’ over the new Bank Holiday weekend.

The operation includes high visibility, rolling checkpoints and patrols across road corridors in the county from 9am to 9pm.

Gardai are warning people of the four key lifesaver offences; driving under the influence, speed, non wearing of seat belts and use of mobile phones while driving.

They’re urging motorists to slow down and use the roads responsibly.

Twenty people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

Assistant Garda Commissioner, Paula Hilman, says there will be checkpoints throughout the weekend…