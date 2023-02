A 31 year-old man is due in court today, charged with a number of offences in Derry including burglary and assault on police.

He’s also been charged with aggravated taking and driving away.

The charges relate to a series of incidents in the Waterside and Strathfoyle areas earlier this week.

He will appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A 32-year-old man also remains in police custody in relation to the same series of incidents.