The pandemic led the way to further develop Donegal’s economy as people moved to more remote parts of the country as a result.

That’s according to Donegal County Council’s Director of Service for Economic Development.

The local authority recently launched a new campaign to encourage more people to move to the county.

The region has seen a 4% growth in population size in the last five years.

Garry Martin says people are now aware of the benefits of remote working…