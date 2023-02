A fisherman has drowned off the coast of Donegal.

Rescue services performed CPR to no avail.

The Malin Head Coast Guard received a call at around 8:30pm last night that a fishing vessell had a man overboard 65 miles North West of Malin Head.

The Rescue 118 helicopter and Arranmore Lifeboat was tasked to the scene.

Upon arrival, the recuse services recovered the man from the water onto the vessell and attempted to conduct CPR.

He sadly passed away and was taken to his home port.