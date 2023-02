The Government has been accused of sponsoring animal cruelty.

Greyhound Action Ireland says the State has handed over 53 million euro to the greyhound industry in the last three budgets.

It says over 1-thousand dogs have died while running on racetracks around the country, while just under 3-thousand have been injured, since 2015.

Nuala Donlon from Greyhound Action Ireland wants the Green Party to ensure the Irish Greyhound Board is held accountable, considering it receives millions…