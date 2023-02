Donegal County Council is being urged to write to the Health Minister to stress to him how serious a move from the NowDoc service to the CareDoc model would be for the county.

Reports have been circulating for a number of weeks that talks are ongoing with regards Carlow based CareDoc being rolled out in Donegal.

Councillor Michael McClafferty believes the move would place Letterkenny University Hospital under greater pressure.

He’s warned that people’s lives cannot be put at risk…