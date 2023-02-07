Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Tuesday’s show…

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages, we discuss doubts over the future of the Milford Garda District and hear how one lucky shop in Donegal sold a 1,000,000 euro ticket!

We have the latest Community Garda Information episode, we speak to people in Turkey following the weekend’s devastating earthquakes and we preview Relay for Life 2023

Reaction to ‘The people of Creeslough’ being named Donegal Person of the Year, we hear from a mother and daughter excluded from the Mother and Baby homes redress and we talk children’s cyber safety: