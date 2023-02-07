Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Tuesday’s show…

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages, we discuss doubts over the future of the Milford Garda District and hear how one lucky shop in Donegal sold a 1,000,000 euro ticket!

We have the latest Community Garda Information episode, we speak to people in Turkey following the weekend’s devastating earthquakes and we preview Relay for Life 2023

Reaction to ‘The people of Creeslough’ being named Donegal Person of the Year, we hear from a mother and daughter excluded from the Mother and Baby homes redress and we talk children’s cyber safety:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG Chair calls for overhaul of how scheme applications are processed

7 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 February 2023
Garda Uniform
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating damage to homes in Letterkenny and Derrybeg

7 February 2023
riverine
News, Top Stories

Riverine Project will not be completed before Peace IV funding expires

7 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG Chair calls for overhaul of how scheme applications are processed

7 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 February 2023
Garda Uniform
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating damage to homes in Letterkenny and Derrybeg

7 February 2023
riverine
News, Top Stories

Riverine Project will not be completed before Peace IV funding expires

7 February 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate number plate theft and hit and runs on parked cars

7 February 2023
musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested under the terrorism act in Derry

7 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube