Saolta confirms data breach at LUH

Saolta has confirmed that Letterkenny University Hospital is managing a data breach incident arising from the removal of one list of patients from the hospital premises.

The incident has been reported to the Data Protection Commissioner in accordance with legislation.

Saolta says the hospital is fully committed to protecting the rights to privacy and confidentiality of all patients under General Data Protection Regulations. In line with HSE Policy, they say, any data incidents are taken very seriously and acted on immediately.

