Donegal hurlers made it two wins from two in the National Hurling League Division 2B,

Mickey McCann’s side were 1-18 to 2-13 winners over London in Ruislip.

Ronan McDermott’s goal in the first half had Donegal 1-10 to 0-08 up at half time.

London hit a purple patch midway through the second half and drew level at 2-13 to 1-16 but Mickey McCann’s men showed their character as they dug out the victory.

Donegal boss Mickey McCann told Eóin Catterson that he was pleased with the win..