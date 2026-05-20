The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 20/05/2026

A packed program today as we cover an international crisis hitting close to home, major local infrastructure developments, and growing frustrations over summer tourism and rural support.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the morning by reviewing the front pages and discussing the leading stories making waves locally and nationally.

🚌 Forgotten Fuel Promises: Bus driver Karl Reed joins the show to vent his frustration. Following the high-profile fuel protests, he asks whatever happened to the government financial supports promised to transport operators who are still struggling with high overheads.

🏊 A New Leisure Centre for Strabane: We have all the details on the newly launched public consultation process for a state-of-the-art leisure facility in Strabane. Find out how you can have your say on the design and amenities of this major community project.

🇵🇸 International Crisis In Gaza: Cllr Declan Brien joins Greg for a deeply sobering interview regarding the “abduction” of his wife, Dr. Margaret Connolly, by Israeli forces during a medical humanitarian mission. He details the terrifying situation and calls on the Irish government for urgent intervention.

🩸 Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: True crime expert Cheish Merryweather drops in to discuss her spine-chilling stage show, “Murder Staged,” which comes to Letterkenny this week. She gives us a preview of what audiences can expect as she breaks down the psychology of the world’s most notorious killers.

🏫 Preparing for the Minister: Donal Cullen from the Parents’ Council of Scoil Mhuire, Milford, chats about the excitement and expectations ahead of the Minister for Education’s official visit to the school this Friday. What are the key funding and resource issues they hope to put directly to the Minister?

🚦 The Road Safety Crisis: Cllr Marie Casserly outlines her urgent calls to the government to completely overhaul its approach to road safety. Following a devastating period on Irish roads, she discusses what infrastructure and enforcement changes are desperately needed.