Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We look at the front pages, there’s positive news on the development of the community hospital in Ballyshannon, we ask will see a rail line between Derry and Letterkenny and a councilor has concerns about road conditions causing window screen chips:

In hour two we discuss a seminar focusing on the experience of older people, a group is looking to recruit volunteers as mental health first aiders at festivals and news of a great community event in Castlefinn:

In hour three, Brendan Devenney previews the DL Debate and reveals he was approached by a GAA legend who is at the center of an alleged fraud case. Later our ‘Monday Focus’ is on epilepsy: