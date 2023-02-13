Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Monday’s show…

We look at the front pages, there’s positive news on the development of the community hospital in Ballyshannon, we ask will see a rail line between Derry and Letterkenny and a councilor has concerns about road conditions causing window screen chips:

In hour two we discuss a seminar focusing on the experience of older people, a group is looking to recruit volunteers as mental health first aiders at festivals and news of a great community event in Castlefinn:

In hour three, Brendan Devenney previews the DL Debate and reveals he was approached by a GAA legend who is at the center of an alleged fraud case. Later our ‘Monday Focus’ is on epilepsy:

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot_20230213_141742
News, Top Stories

President briefed on plans for new addiction treatment centre of excellence in Derry

13 February 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for witnesses to Derry security alert

13 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 February 2023
Marine Cluster
News

Potential of Western seaboard highlighted at Killybegs meeting

13 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot_20230213_141742
News, Top Stories

President briefed on plans for new addiction treatment centre of excellence in Derry

13 February 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for witnesses to Derry security alert

13 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 February 2023
Marine Cluster
News

Potential of Western seaboard highlighted at Killybegs meeting

13 February 2023
Screenshot_20230213_122259
News, Top Stories

European Commission predicting economy growth for 2023

13 February 2023
Cllr Pauric mcgarvey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Pauric McGarvey officially co-opted onto DCC

13 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube