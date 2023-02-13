Sea Sessions line-up 2023 announced

The line-up for Sea Sessions festival has been announced. The annual beachside party is one of Ireland largest musical festivals and welcomes tourists from all over to Donegal.

Included in the line up is Kasbian, Becky Hill and The Coronas.

Sea Sessions, Ireland’s number 1 surf and music festival, have just announced a host of International and Irish acts to the lineup for Ireland’s biggest beach party – taking place from 16th – 18th June.

The Impressive lineup now includes headliners Kasabian, Becky Hill and The Coronas alongside special guests Groove Armada (DJ Set) with Inhaler, Moncrieff, Ben Hemsley, Obskür, Cian Ducrot, Le Boom, 49th & Main, King Kong Company, Hannah Laing, Joesef, Pete & Bas, Girls of the Internet, Grooverider and MC Fokus, Crazy P Soundsystem, Ryan Mack, Skaar, Somebody’s Child, Monjola, Thumper, The K’s, Khakikid, Mathman, EFÉ, Brad Heidi, Jack Botts, Aimée, Kingfishr, Jen Payne, Zion Train, Sarah Crean, Zaska, Cruel Sister, Jordan Nocturne, Fya Fox, Lavengro, Colin Perkins, Dave Duke, Katie Phelan, Faceplant, Jessica Doolan, Post-Party, January Winters, Ricky Chong, Odhran Murphy, Meryl Streek, Rosecaps, Volleyball, Bruising Shins, Unsigned Sessions and many more set to take to the stage over the weekend.

Early Bird tickets have been snapped up by Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival fans and are now sold out. Day and Weekend tickets go on sale on Wednesday Feb 15th at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie and www.seasessions.com. Tickets are priced from €139.90 for 3 days and €174.90 to include 4 nights camping. There are limited single day tickets available from €69.90 + VIP Upgrades for €60.

Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue says :”We’re loving the diversity of the lineup this year. We’ve got everything from mega stars Kasabian to Becky Hill. We’re also delighted to have finally booked Groove Armada and with the likes of Irish Acts The Coronas, Inhaler, Moncrieff and DJ’s Ben Hemsley, Obskür and Hannah Laing we think there’s something there for everyone. We’ve sold out every year for the last 10 years we expect this year to be no different.”

Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival, is not only a music and surf festival there’s a host of sports to choose from. With Beach Sports, Skating, BMXing, Beach Yoga and loads more daytime activities the festival stands out from the regular music festival and indeed has received worldwide praise for its unique vibe. Sea Sessions has gone from strength to strength and has firmly established itself as one of the most important dates on the Irish Festival circuit. Even RTE figured “it might just be the best festival in Ireland.”

Over the years such international luminaries as Primal Scream, Clean Bandit, Paul Weller, Tinie Tempah, Bastille, Basement Jaxx and loads more have graced Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival stages. Supported by and working with Donegal County Council and Failte Ireland the event has become an important kick start to the tourist season for the capital of Irish surfing, Bundoran..