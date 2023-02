Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle rode the 2/1 favourite Vee Dancer to victory in Dundalk on Wednesday afternoon.

He had just three-quarters of a length to spare ahead of Mephisto as the won the Winter Series Leading Trainer and Jockey Championship Handicap over two miles for trainer Ronan McNally.

Dundalk has been a fairly good course for the young jockey who has now notched up 19 wins at the Co. Louth venue.