Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Barney to return to TV in animated series

Mattel Inc. have announced that Barney is making his way back onto TV screens around the world. However the purple dinosaur looks very different.

The new show is in a animated format and set top debut in 2024.

In a statement release online Mattel say:

“Mattel’s comprehensive revitalization of the Barney brand will span television, film, and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing, and more. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday February 15th

15 February 2023
Community
News, Top Stories

Donegal community groups invited to apply to Community Recognition Fund

15 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government subsidising energy companies at expense of citizens – Deputy Pringle

15 February 2023
barney
Entertainment

Barney to return to TV in animated series

15 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday February 15th

15 February 2023
Community
News, Top Stories

Donegal community groups invited to apply to Community Recognition Fund

15 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government subsidising energy companies at expense of citizens – Deputy Pringle

15 February 2023
barney
Entertainment

Barney to return to TV in animated series

15 February 2023
NYC+St.Patrick's+Day
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Minister believes Ireland should host major St Patrick’s Day event for foreign leaders

15 February 2023
JLo
Entertainment

Jlo and Ben Affleck share commitment tattoos on Valentine’s Day

15 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube