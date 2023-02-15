Barney to return to TV in animated series

Mattel Inc. have announced that Barney is making his way back onto TV screens around the world. However the purple dinosaur looks very different.

The new show is in a animated format and set top debut in 2024.

In a statement release online Mattel say:

“Mattel’s comprehensive revitalization of the Barney brand will span television, film, and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing, and more. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.”