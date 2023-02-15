Business Matters Ep 131 – Isobel Sangha

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the founder of Donegal Natural Soap Company in Glenties, Isobel Sangha.

Isobel began making soap for family and friends and set up her company in 2010. As a member of the Guaranteed Irish team, Isobel is always searching for new Irish ingredients to use and promote in her product range which currently stands at 35.

A graduate of Aeronautical Engineering, Isobel also holds a master’s degree in Bioengineering.

