Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Business Matters Ep 131 – Isobel Sangha

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the founder of Donegal Natural Soap Company in Glenties, Isobel Sangha.

Isobel began making soap for family and friends and set up her company in 2010. As a member of the Guaranteed Irish team, Isobel is always searching for new Irish ingredients to use and promote in her product range which currently stands at 35.

A graduate of Aeronautical Engineering, Isobel also holds a master’s degree in Bioengineering.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

european parliament
News, Top Stories

European Parliament building in Strasbourg evacuated because of protest

15 February 2023
nicola-sturgeon
News, Top Stories

Audio update – Sturgeon to step down as Scottish First Minister

15 February 2023
Milford Launch
News, Top Stories

Initial Public Consultation on Milford Town Centre plan to begin tomorrow

15 February 2023
Relocating to the region L to R King & Moffatt, Overstock, AbbVie, Randox Teoranta copy 2
News, Top Stories

Over 150 people attend ‘Northwest in the City’ event

15 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

european parliament
News, Top Stories

European Parliament building in Strasbourg evacuated because of protest

15 February 2023
nicola-sturgeon
News, Top Stories

Audio update – Sturgeon to step down as Scottish First Minister

15 February 2023
Milford Launch
News, Top Stories

Initial Public Consultation on Milford Town Centre plan to begin tomorrow

15 February 2023
Relocating to the region L to R King & Moffatt, Overstock, AbbVie, Randox Teoranta copy 2
News, Top Stories

Over 150 people attend ‘Northwest in the City’ event

15 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 131 – Isobel Sangha

15 February 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mini budget not on the table for cost-of-living crisis

15 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube